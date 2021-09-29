STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Teenage girl recovers from rare heart ailment 

A teenage girl from Sikkim who had been suffering from a heart ailment, underwent a surgery at a private facility in Gurugram, according to a statement from the hospital.

Published: 29th September 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Heart

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A teenage girl from Sikkim who had been suffering from a heart ailment, underwent a surgery at a private facility in Gurugram, according to a statement from the hospital.

The girl was first checked at a camp organised by Fortis Gurugram in Sikkim and after initial investigations, it was found that she is suffering from a rare kind of arrythmia, called Junctional Tachycardia, which is very uncommon in youngsters, the hospital said. 

The functionality of her heart was extremely poor as the ejection fraction, a measurement of the percentage of blood leaving the heart each time it contracts, was only 30 per cent. 

She had to be admitted to local hospitals every few days leading, forcing her to leave schooling in between, the statement said. 

The Covid-19 pandemic and limited health infrastructure further led to a delay in her treatment. As the case was very complex, a team of experts at Fortis Gurugram conducted a three-dimensional mapping to precisely map the source of arrhythmia, it said. 

During the investigation, it was found that the arrhythmia was coming from the conduction system -- the body’s own natural wiring.  Dr. T S Kler, Chairman, Fortis Heart & Vascular Institute at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said, “This case was a real challenge for us because, life threatening Arrhythmias are uncommon at the age of 17.”

The senior doctor said that there were risks involved in the surgery. “Looking at this situation, we refined our mapping technique to get to the exact source and ablated the arrhythmia in the body’s own conduction system,” he said.

Dr Avinash Verma, Senior  Consultant of Electrophysiology at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said the patient showed positive sign of recovery soon after the operation and her ejection fraction, which was 30 per cent, went back to 55 per cent.

Facing difficulties during treatment

The Covid-19 pandemic and limited health infrastructure further led to a delay in her treatment. As the case was very complex, a team of experts at Fortis Gurugram conducted a three-dimensional mapping to precisely map the source of arrhythmia. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fortis Gurugram
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp