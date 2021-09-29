STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Violence on the rise in Tihar jail; NHRC issues notice to Delhi government

The National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to Delhi government over increasing incidents of violence among inmates in Tihar jail. 

Published: 29th September 2021

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to Delhi government over increasing incidents of violence among inmates in Tihar jail. 

Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, the human rights panel said six such incidents of violence have taken place in September alone and such incidents, if true, raise serious issues of human rights violations of the prisoners in custody of state.

“Reportedly, in yet another incident of inmate clash inside the prison, a 25-year-old prisoner was beaten up by another on September, 22, which is the sixth incident in this month alone,” the panel said. 

The commission issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Delhi government and DG, Prisons of Delhi calling for a detailed report with four weeks, including steps taken or proposed to be taken to address the issue of violence in Tihar jail.

Issuing the notices, the Commission pointed out that such incidents of violence inside the jail indicate negligence by the prison authorities resulting in gross violation of human rights of the inmates in state custody. 

Citing a media report dated September 24, NHRC said that during investigation, a victim of violence in the Tihar jail told authorities that he was first abused and beaten up by another inmate.

The same day a Head Matron was injured during a scuffle with an inmate. Reportedly, about 30 inmates have been injured during September due to clashes in the jail, the commission said, in a statement.

25 inmates of Mandoli jail suffer self-inflictions

On Monday at 5.30 pm, two inmates from No. 11 of Mandoli Jail Complex — Mohammed Danish (30) and Anish (35) — wanted to go out of their wards without a valid reason.

When their request was turned down, they instigated others to inflict injuries upon themselves. Around 50 inmates of the ward created a ruckus. 

Some banged their heads against the wall or used sharp-edged objects.  Around 25 were taken to the jail dispensary and given first aid.

