STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Three men break open temple's donation box, loot cash

They broke open the 'daanpatra' (donation box) and looted unknown amount of cash between 1 am to 1.30 am on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

Published: 30th September 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three unidentified men allegedly broke open the donation box of a temple in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area and looted cash on Thursday morning, police said.

The police found that three unidentified men, whose faces were covered, had entered the temple situated at Aggarwal Bhawan in east Punjabi Bagh.

They broke open the 'daanpatra' (donation box) and looted unknown amount of cash between 1 am to 1.30 am on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The guard of the temple, Santlal Tiwari (51), who was present inside the premises didn't notice anything unusual, the police said, adding that the incident was first noticed by the priest Jai Bhagwan Sharma around 5.

30 am after opening the temple.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
temple theft Delhi
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp