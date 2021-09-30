STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Teachers, staffers of Delhi government schools to be treated as on leave if not vaccinated by October 15

The DoE has directed education officers in all districts and school principals to ensure that all teachers and school staffers should be vaccinated by October 15.

Published: 30th September 2021 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

Image for representation (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Unvaccinated teachers and non-teaching staffers of Delhi government schools will not be allowed to attend school from October 15 and they will be considered as being on leave, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Wednesday.

"We all are aware that the country is threatened with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to take all effective measures to prevent the spread of the same. The schools under DoE have been reopened in a phased manner, so it is the prime concern of the Delhi government that the environment of the schools remain safe with the appropriate implementation of SoPs and measures," DoE Director Udit Raj said in an official order.

The DoE has directed education officers in all districts and school principals to ensure that all teachers and school staffers should be vaccinated by October 15.

"All such teachers and school staff who have not got themselves vaccinated by October 15 should not be allowed to attend the school and their absence would be treated as on leave," he added.

The DoE had earlier directed all government schools to ensure their teaching and non-teaching staffers are vaccinated at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp