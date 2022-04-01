DUTA seeks one-time regulation for intake of temporary teachers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thousands of teachers participated in the protest organised by the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) at Parliament near Jantar Mantar on Thursday in order to seek one-time regulation for the absorption of teachers working as ad-hoc and temporary basis in the Departments and Colleges of the University of Delhi.

Besides DUTA President, Prof. AK Bhagi and the office bearers, two Members of Parliament, Ramesh Bidhuri and Prof. Rakesh Sinha also were present and assured the teachers that their demand would be put forward before the Minister of Education.

Bidhuri expressed his serious concern and assured to take up all possible steps regarding the absorption of ad-hoc/temporary teachers. While addressing the teachers, Bhagi categorically stresses on the need of the absorption of existing ad-hoc/temporary teachers. It will be a step towards restoration of dignity of teachers, gender equality and maintenance of quality of higher education in the University of Delhi.

He further demanded to bring a one-time bill/regulation in the Parliament following Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) norms and 200 point roster to absorb the teachers. DUTA also demanded the declaration of anomalies committee report, restoration of Old Pension Scheme and release of EWS reservation etc. Former DUTA Presidents - Dr. Aditya Narayan Mishra, Dr. Nandita Narayan and Dr. Rajib Ray were also present.