NHRC sends notice over slow pace of cleaning waste

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday sent notices to the city government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) over the fire at Ghazipur landfill site and the reported slow pace of cleaning garbage, officials said.

A major fire broke out at the Ghazipur dumping yard on Monday with the billowing smoke enveloping the area. “The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on the alleged slow pace of cleaning garbage heaps at Ghazipur and Bhalaswa landfill sites in Delhi. “Reportedly, these catch fire every summer causing air pollution in the city,” said the NHRC.

Expressing serious concern, the panel has issued notices to the Delhi chief secretary and DPCC chairperson, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, it said. “Issuing the notices, the commission has observed that every human being has the basic right to breathe clean air and live in a pollution-free environment. Inhalation of toxic air is a serious threat to people’s right to life and right to health,” the statement said.

The panel has also observed that the state is duty-bound to take all appropriate steps to alleviate the sufferings of the common man by controlling and minimising the pollution levels in the national capital, which does not appear to have been done as yet.