STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NHRC sends notice over slow pace of cleaning waste

A major fire broke out at the Ghazipur dumping yard on Monday with the billowing smoke enveloping the area. 

Published: 01st April 2022 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday sent notices to the city government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) over the fire at Ghazipur landfill site and the reported slow pace of cleaning garbage, officials said.

A major fire broke out at the Ghazipur dumping yard on Monday with the billowing smoke enveloping the area. “The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on the alleged slow pace of cleaning garbage heaps at Ghazipur and Bhalaswa landfill sites in Delhi. “Reportedly, these catch fire every summer causing air pollution in the city,” said the NHRC. 

Expressing serious concern, the panel has issued notices to the Delhi chief secretary and DPCC chairperson, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, it said. “Issuing the notices, the commission has observed that every human being has the basic right to breathe clean air and live in a pollution-free environment. Inhalation of toxic air is a serious threat to people’s right to life and right to health,” the statement said.

The panel has also observed that the state is duty-bound to take all appropriate steps to alleviate the sufferings of the common man by controlling and minimising the pollution levels in the national capital, which does not appear to have been done as yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHRC Ghazipur landfill Ghazipur landfill fire
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp