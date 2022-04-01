Saurabh Bhardwaj moves to HC seeking SIT for probe into ‘attack’ outside Kejriwal's residence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a fair and time-bound investigation into the alleged attack outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a protest against his remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ film.

The petition, which has also sought directions to Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs for ensuring the security of the Chief Minister and his residence in future, is likely to be listed for hearing on Friday. Bhardwaj, in his petition through advocate Bharat Gupta, alleged that the attack and vandalisation of the official residence of the Chief Minister appears to have been carried out with Delhi Police’s tacit complicity.

The MLA said while he strongly supports the right to protest peacefully, even if such protest is against the government, violence cannot and ought not to be permitted. It added that those who were charged with protection of the CM, that is, Delhi Police, completely abdicated their duty.