Vikas Kumar to take charge as new chief of Delhi Metro today

Kumar, who was holding the position of Director (Operations) in DMRC has over three decades of experience in rail based urban transportation projects.

Published: 01st April 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

​ Newly appointed DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar (R) with outgoing MD Mangu Singh | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vikas Kumar will take over as the new Managing Director (DM) of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with effect from April 1, 2022. Kumar is taking over the post from Dr. Mangu Singh, who was the DMRC MD since January 1, 2012.

Kumar, who was holding the position of Director (Operations) in DMRC has over three decades of experience in rail-based urban transportation projects. An officer of the 1988 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), Kumar worked with the Indian Railways in various capacities before joining DMRC in September, 2004. Ever since, he has been associated with the DMRC for more than 17 years in key management positions. 

In DMRC, Kumar has headed the operations wing of the organisation since 2007 in various leadership capacities such as General Manager (Operations), Executive Director (Operations) and Director (Operations).  He has played a key role in ensuring smooth commencement of metro services in the national capital.

He was also instrumental in setting up DMRC’s wholly owned subsidiary company ‘Delhi Metro Last Mile Services Limited’ for provision of last mile services to and from metro stations. He has also provided consultancy services to the Dhaka Metro project as its Operations and Maintenance Rules expert. He was also involved in providing consultancy for various metro projects in Jaipur, Kochi, Noida – Greater Noida, Mumbai among others.

Kumar has been DMRC’s Senior Benchmarking Representative to deal with TSC (Transport Strategy Centre), Imperial College, London which is the coordinating agency for the CoMET group.  Kumar has also been the recipient of various awards such as the General Manager’s Award, Operations Shield (Indian Railways) and the Managing Director’s Award (DMRC). A graduate in Electrical Engineering from the University of Roorkee (now IIT, Roorkee), Kumar has done his masters in Opto — Electronics and 
Optical Communications from IIT, Delhi. 

