St Stephen’s, JMC seek clarity on exam criteria

DU’s statutory bodies have stated that admissions to minority institutions, such as these two, too will be done through the CUET.  

Published: 02nd April 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

St Stephen's College

St Stephen's College in Delhi (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  St Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College (JMC) have written to the DU vice-chancellor seeking clarity on the admission process, in the wake of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) becoming mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses from this year. The two colleges are minority institutions and reserve 50 per cent of their seats for Christian students. 

Both colleges used to issue their separate cut-offs for admission while St Stephen’s also used to carry out interviews. DU’s statutory bodies have stated that admissions to minority institutions, such as these two, too will be done through the CUET.  

During counselling, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates as per the reservation policy of such colleges, they stated. “I have asked for clarity on the admission process through an email. We are fine with CUET because it’s either the board exam or the CUET scores,” said St Stephen’s principal John Varghese.  

DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said that his office plans to write to St Stephen’s explaining to it that for the general seats, it should solely take CUET scores into consideration, while for minority seats, it can hold interviews and assign a weightage of 85 per cent to CUET scores and the rest to interviews. Yogesh said JMC has also written to him.

TAGS
CUET St Stephen’s College Jesus and Mary College
Comments

