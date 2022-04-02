STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Unruly crowd sought to create fear outside CM’s residence, says Delhi HC

Seeks report from Delhi Police, says personnel at spot were inadequate and outnumbered

Published: 02nd April 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a status report from police in relation to the alleged attack outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week and said that an “element of fear” was sought to be created by the “unruly crowd” and the police force at the spot was “inadequate” and “outnumbered”.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Navin Chawla, hearing a petition by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj concerning the incident, granted time to Delhi Police to file its status report in connection with the investigation.

 “Some took law into their hands. There is an element of fear sought to be created. That is evident. The police force was inadequate. They did try to stop them but they were outnumbered,” the court observed.
Delhi Police, represented by Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, told the court that the police has registered an FIR on its own in relation of the alleged attack and taking all steps to address the safety concerns.

He added that all the evidence, including the CCTV footage from cameras around the CM residence as well as the arterial roads towards it, would be preserved.  “Delhi Police will set up a meeting with the CM secretariat. We don’t know if they are feeling any apprehension,” said Jain who claimed that instant petition was “misconceived”.

He added that that eight people have already been arrested in relation to the case and investigation is underway. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioner, urged the court to issue notice on the petition and pass a direction for the preservation of CCTV footage of the incident.
Senior advocate Rahul Mehta, also appearing for the petitioner, objected to the registration of an “unnamed” FIR when there are videos to show the presence of an MP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi HC Wandalism outside Kejriwal's residence Saurabh Bhardwaj
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp