Unruly crowd sought to create fear outside CM’s residence, says Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a status report from police in relation to the alleged attack outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week and said that an “element of fear” was sought to be created by the “unruly crowd” and the police force at the spot was “inadequate” and “outnumbered”.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Navin Chawla, hearing a petition by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj concerning the incident, granted time to Delhi Police to file its status report in connection with the investigation.

“Some took law into their hands. There is an element of fear sought to be created. That is evident. The police force was inadequate. They did try to stop them but they were outnumbered,” the court observed.

Delhi Police, represented by Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, told the court that the police has registered an FIR on its own in relation of the alleged attack and taking all steps to address the safety concerns.

He added that all the evidence, including the CCTV footage from cameras around the CM residence as well as the arterial roads towards it, would be preserved. “Delhi Police will set up a meeting with the CM secretariat. We don’t know if they are feeling any apprehension,” said Jain who claimed that instant petition was “misconceived”.

He added that that eight people have already been arrested in relation to the case and investigation is underway. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioner, urged the court to issue notice on the petition and pass a direction for the preservation of CCTV footage of the incident.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehta, also appearing for the petitioner, objected to the registration of an “unnamed” FIR when there are videos to show the presence of an MP.