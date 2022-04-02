STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vandalism outside Delhi CM's house: 'Such acts will encourage anarchist elements' says Speaker

“This kind of incident will encourage anarchist elements and misguide the young generations of this country,” the Speaker said.

Published: 02nd April 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday said the act of vandalism during a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would “encourage anarchist elements” and “misguide” the young generations of the country.

Addressing a press conference in the state Assembly premises, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “condemn it in the strongest words”. Activists of the BJP’s youth wing BJYM, led by its president Tejasvi Surya, had staged a protest outside Kejriwal’s residence here on Wednesday demanding his apology for allegedly “mocking” Kashmiri Pandits in the backdrop of “The Kashmir Files” film. Goel said, “I had met the CM the day this incident happened. CCTV and barriers were damaged, and yellow paint was sprayed on walls. And, it was led by an MP, nothing can be more condemnable than that.” 

“This kind of incident will encourage anarchist elements and misguide the young generations of this country,” the Speaker said. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged on Wednesday that activists of the BJYM had attacked and damaged CCTV cameras as well as security barriers at the chief minister’s residence in Civil Lines area.

They damaged CCTVs: Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged on Wednesday that activists of the BJYM had attacked and damaged CCTV cameras as well as security barriers at the chief minister’s residence in Civil Lines area. Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel (pic) said, this kind of incident will encourage anarchist elements and misguide the young generation of this country

