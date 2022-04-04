STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC​ asks authorities to ensure no further illegal construction around protected monuments

Delhi HC perused the photographs placed by the petitioner showing the illegal construction and listed the matter for further hearing on July 14.

Published: 04th April 2022 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday directed the North and South MCD and Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to ensure that no further illegal construction takes place around several protected monuments in the Jama Masjid area here.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla issued notices to the authorities and sought their response on a petition by an organisation, Civilian Welfare Charitable Trust, which alleged that illegal construction was going around protected monuments in the Jama Masjid area in the walled city.

The court perused the photographs placed by the petitioner showing the illegal construction and listed the matter for further hearing on July 14.

"We direct the respondent authorities particularly the North and South MCD, ASI to ensure that further illegal construction does not take place in areas detailed in the writ petition," the bench said.

It further said that the SHO of the police station concerned shall ensure compliance with the court's order.

