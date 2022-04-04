Delhi sees 85 Covid cases in a day with 0.86 per cent positivity rate

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported 85 cases of COVID-19 and zero death due to the infection on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.86 per cent, data shared by the city health department showed. The data pertaining to Sunday was shared on Monday morning. These cases came out of the 9,829 tests conducted on Saturday.

With 85 fresh cases, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,65,300 while the death toll stands at 26,153. The city reported 114 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.71 per cent.

On Friday, it had logged 131 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.57 per cent.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation in Delhi has also fallen significantly.

As of February 1, the total number of home isolation cases was 12,312. It was 375 on Sunday, the latest bulletin mentioned. There are 9,755 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 62 (0.64 per cent) of them are occupied.