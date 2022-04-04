STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 30,000 students register for Delhi University's placement-cum-internship fair

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said that the 'Job Mela' is a first of its kind in the history of the varsity.

Published: 04th April 2022

Delhi University

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 30,000 students have registered for a placement-cum-internship fair being organised by the Delhi University to provide suitable job opportunities to them, according to an official statement.

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said that the 'Job Mela' is a first of its kind in the history of the varsity and will provide a common platform to undergraduate students of over 91 colleges for internships and jobs.

The event will be held from April 7 to April 9.

It will also provide suitable job opportunities to eligible skilled postgraduate students of over 86 departments of the Delhi University, he said.

The three-day 'Job Mela' by the central placement cell will start on Thursday.

It will be inaugurated by vice chancellor Yogesh Singh.

Over 45 national, multi-national companies, start-ups, research organisations, NGOs have shown interest by registering themselves for the selection of students, Gupta said.

The 'Job Mela' will be organised in a blended mode.

"Online and/or offline arrangements for the companies will be made as per the requirements expressed by them," the registrar said.

More than 30,000 students have registered to participate in the event.

Comments

