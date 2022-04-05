BJP wants anganwadi staffers’ needs met

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri along with Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Monday met the lieutenant governor Anil Baijal to present a five-point memorandum demanding the reinstatement of Anganwadi workers and release of the salary of teachers from 12 Delhi University colleges falling under the control of the Delhi government, among others.

Some of the other demands in the memorandum include issues of guest teachers, vocational trainers getting less remuneration and over 1.5 lakh contract workers still not getting regularised. Bidhuri said in Delhi whether it is contract workers or vocational trainers, they are not even getting minimum wages in Delhi whereas Delhi government doesn’t get tired of repeatedly boasting in the entire country that they have fixed Rs 20,000 as minimum wages in Delhi.

“The fact of the matter is vocational trainers are getting about Rs 16,000 and about 1.5 lakh contract workers are getting about Rs 10,000–Rs 11,000. We demand if their salaries can’t be raised they should all get at least minimum wages,” said Bhiduri.

He said the state government is acquiring farmers land as per Rs 17 lakh per hectare whereas in neighbouring Faridabad central government is giving `8 crore per acre to farmers for laying roads there. In past 15 years farmers land acquisition compensation has not been raised ,he said adding the state government has not even fulfilled the promise of free power, extending lal dora, giving subsidy on farm equipment, etc.

“We put up all these issues before Lt Governor today and he assured to take them up with chief minister for resolving them,” he said. “There are over 22,000 anganwadi workers in the city who have major role to play in Delhi’s health department,” said the BJP chief.