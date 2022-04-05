Inform about infrastructure of commercial courts: Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the city government to apprise it about the infrastructure required for setting up of 42 commercial courts in the national capital. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla also directed the administrative side of the high court to file an affidavit disclosing the position regarding availability of courtrooms and judicial officers who could man these commercial courts.

The court issued notice and sought response of the High Court, through Registrar General, the government and the Centre on a petition by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni seeking directions to set up posts of 42 more District Judges (commercial) in view of a notification issued by the city government on April 13, 2021.“We direct the government to file a counter affidavit specifically on creation of infrastructure required for setting up of 42 commercial courts,” the bench said.

It further added, “The high court shall file a counter affidavit disclosing the position regarding availability of court rooms and availability of judicial officers who could man these courts.” The bench said the replies be filed within three weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on July 5. The petitioner said out of 64 commercial courts, presently only 22 of them have been set up in operation by the Delhi government and the authorities be directed to set up 42 more such courts as notified by the government.