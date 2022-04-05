STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rename MCD bill as Kejriwal-phobia bill: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was piloted in Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah and passed by Parliament on Tuesday.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Tuesday asked the Centre to rename the bill to reunify the city's three municipal corporations as the "Kejriwal-phobia" bill and alleged that it was brought by the BJP to avoid civic polls.

He also said in the House that to stop Arvind Kejriwal's AAP from coming to power, the Centre wants to take control of the three municipal corporations here.

"If you don't have to contest an election and run away from the election, then I will suggest again, name this bill the Kejriwal-phobia bill. This bill writes the story of your story of cowardice. This bill will write a story of you crushing the Constitution. This bill will write the story of ending the Election Commission by you. You have made Delhi a centre of corruption," Singh said.

Lok Sabha had passed the bill, which seeks to amend the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957, on March 30.

Several opposition parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party, All India Trinamool Congress, CPI-M, DMK questioned the timing of the bill and called it an attack on the federal structure of the country.

YSR Congress, AIADMK, Tamil Maanila Congress supported the bill.

The BJD supported the bill with the condition that the corporation elections are not deferred and the BSP sought some amendments and relief for workers in the bill.

