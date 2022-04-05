STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Sporty Tiger

Triumph Motorcycles has brought in the most affordable Tiger to India in the form of the Tiger Sport 660

Published: 05th April 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 (Photo | Triumph Motorcycles)

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

The Triumph Tiger is an iconic bike and with the introduction of the Tiger Sport 660, Triumph Motorcycles is looking at bringing this range closer to the mass market buyer. It is an all-new bike that comes with the company’s legendary build quality and sports a very distinguished road presence.

Design
The new Tiger Sport 660 beautifully integrates practicality with contemporary adventure sports design. It is a stunning looking machine that means business, and despite its compact design, it is every bit a premium street bike that is also great for long distance travel. The bodywork of the new 660 comes with clean lines, a sculpted look, and a twin headlight set up with minimal rear design and a contoured taillight. Additional premium styling details include teardrop mirrors, sculpted radiator cowls and fork protectors, and minimalistic underslung stainless-steel silencer. 

Performance
With the Tiger 660, you get the benefit of the Triple Engine that is known for its punchy performance and frugal nature. The 3-cylinder engine delivers 81PS of peak power and 64Nm of torque with close to 90 per cent of that torque available throughout the rev range, which translates to an exhilarating ride experience. The bike also sports a slip and assist clutch and to top it off, it gets a unique triple sound track. Practicality and versatility are top of the list for middleweight adventure sports riders, and the new Tiger Sport 660 delivers all of the capability needed for commuting and city riding, as well as weekend escapes and longer trips.

Dynamics
Designed to set a benchmark in the 660cc motorcycle category, the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 delivers on the ride and handling front like no other. It is nimble, easy to ride, and comes with a low seat height (835mm). Add to that, you get Showa 41mm upside down front forks, Nissin brakes with twin 310mm front discs, and it rides on Michelin Road 5 tyres.

Go the distance
With a 17-litre fuel tank, integrated pannier mounts, a height adjustable screen that allows for single hand adjustment, the Tiger Sport 660 is built for adventure travel. The 40+ accessories that Triumph offers helps you further customise the bike to your liking and needs. It offers a confidence-inspired ride and you also get multiple riding modes that include Rain and Road set-ups.

Complete package
The new Tiger Sports 660 comes with a lot of safety equipment as well. This includes the switchable traction control, ABS and ride-by-wire throttle. Topping it off, it has been priced just right at Rs 8,95,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Triumph Tiger Triumph Tiger Sport 660
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp