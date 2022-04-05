Sporty Tiger

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The Triumph Tiger is an iconic bike and with the introduction of the Tiger Sport 660, Triumph Motorcycles is looking at bringing this range closer to the mass market buyer. It is an all-new bike that comes with the company’s legendary build quality and sports a very distinguished road presence.

Design

The new Tiger Sport 660 beautifully integrates practicality with contemporary adventure sports design. It is a stunning looking machine that means business, and despite its compact design, it is every bit a premium street bike that is also great for long distance travel. The bodywork of the new 660 comes with clean lines, a sculpted look, and a twin headlight set up with minimal rear design and a contoured taillight. Additional premium styling details include teardrop mirrors, sculpted radiator cowls and fork protectors, and minimalistic underslung stainless-steel silencer.

Performance

With the Tiger 660, you get the benefit of the Triple Engine that is known for its punchy performance and frugal nature. The 3-cylinder engine delivers 81PS of peak power and 64Nm of torque with close to 90 per cent of that torque available throughout the rev range, which translates to an exhilarating ride experience. The bike also sports a slip and assist clutch and to top it off, it gets a unique triple sound track. Practicality and versatility are top of the list for middleweight adventure sports riders, and the new Tiger Sport 660 delivers all of the capability needed for commuting and city riding, as well as weekend escapes and longer trips.

Dynamics

Designed to set a benchmark in the 660cc motorcycle category, the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 delivers on the ride and handling front like no other. It is nimble, easy to ride, and comes with a low seat height (835mm). Add to that, you get Showa 41mm upside down front forks, Nissin brakes with twin 310mm front discs, and it rides on Michelin Road 5 tyres.

Go the distance

With a 17-litre fuel tank, integrated pannier mounts, a height adjustable screen that allows for single hand adjustment, the Tiger Sport 660 is built for adventure travel. The 40+ accessories that Triumph offers helps you further customise the bike to your liking and needs. It offers a confidence-inspired ride and you also get multiple riding modes that include Rain and Road set-ups.

Complete package

The new Tiger Sports 660 comes with a lot of safety equipment as well. This includes the switchable traction control, ABS and ride-by-wire throttle. Topping it off, it has been priced just right at Rs 8,95,000.