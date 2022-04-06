Admission to all UG courses in DU through CUET: V-C Yogesh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 set to begin on April 6, for admission in central universities for the academic session 2022-23, the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Tuesday released the admission policy.

Singh said that except for the School of Open Learning (SOL) and National Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), admission to all undergraduate programmes would be through CUET 2022 only. It is mandatory for all the candidates to appear in CUET 2022, including those seeking admission to supernumerary seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET.

The Vice-Chancellor also stated that candidates will be able to appear in CUET only in those subjects which they have studied in class XII. The merit will be calculated on the basis of a combination of subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET. There will be no disadvantage to anyone on changing the stream.

There are three sections of CUET 2022 in which the first section is divided into two parts. It consists of 13 languages in the first part and 20 languages in the second part. It is mandatory for the candidates to appear in at least one language for admission to Delhi University, out of both these parts combined.

The second section of the entrance exam consists of 27 domain-specific topics. The third section is based on General Knowledge which will be for admission to BA programme only. He said that for admission to most of the programmes of DU, a candidate has to choose at least 3 subjects from the second section. The second section is classified as two lists B1 and B2.

Eligibility and merit

He said that the eligibility for admission to most of the BSc programmes would be calculated on the basis of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology. It is mandatory to obtain at least 30 per cent marks in any one language in CUET. For admission to Bachelor of Arts, a candidate will have to appear in the entrance test in any one language from section one and in any three subjects from the other section.

Merit will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in the same subject and language. The V-C informed that for admission to BA (Hons) Economics, it is mandatory for the candidates to take the test in Mathematics for CUET.

Merit for this will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained in the chosen language, Mathematics and any two subjects. However, a candidate can appear for CUET in a maximum of 6 subjects.