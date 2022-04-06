STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi civic body withdraws order allowing Muslim staff to leave early during Ramzan 

Also, on Tuesday the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had rescinded within hours its order allowing its Muslim employees a two-hour break from work daily during Ramzan.

Published: 06th April 2022 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ramzan, Eid, mosque, Alah

Representational image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday withdrew its order which allowed all its Muslim employees who are observing the fast during the month of Ramzan to leave office early.

The order, issued on Tuesday, was opposed by NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, saying any such directive was not secular.

The civic body had said that the order will be applicable from April 3 to May 2.

However, an official circular issued on Wednesday said, "The competent authority has decided to withdraw the order with immediate effect."

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which the followers of the faith fast from dawn to dusk, pray for peace and guidance, and give back to the community in the form of charity.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Upadhyay had said, "I have spoken to NDMC Chairman and the Competent Authority of the civic body and urged him to immediately withdraw the order allowing Muslim employees to leave office at 4.30 pm during Ramzan. I never knew of any such order and as it came to my knowledge I opposed such order which is unsecular."

Also, on Tuesday the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had rescinded within hours its order allowing its Muslim employees a two-hour break from work daily during Ramzan.

The order was opposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramzan New Delhi Municipal Council Ramazan Ramadan Satish Upadhyay
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp