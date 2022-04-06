STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deploy traffic police outside schools: Panel 

Bharat Arora, president of the action committee, said, “After more than two years, schools across Delhi reopened with full strength and facilities.

Image for representational purposes only. ( Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools has written to city Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana to deploy traffic police personnel outside schools to maintain traffic order during peak rush hours.

The commission in its letter to the commissioner has highlighted how the school buses reported late to the school due to massive traffic jams outside the premises since all schools began with 100 per cent attendance from April 1.

Bharat Arora, president of the action committee, said, “After more than two years, schools across Delhi reopened with full strength and facilities. Most of the schools resumed their transport facilities as well. It was unfortunate that many school buses reported late to school and or got delayed in dropping kids back due to traffic chaos all across the city during morning and afternoon hours. The school buses getting delayed further led to lots of confusion and tensions among the parent community.”

The action committee president further added in the letter to the commissioner, “As responsible stakeholders of the society, all private unaided schools extend our full support to Delhi Traffic Police to ensure traffic management outside our campuses and we request your Excellency to look into the matter and deploy traffic police outside schools and on roads for the smooth run of the traffic during peak rush hours. Immediate action will ensure school students’ on-time arrival and departure.”

