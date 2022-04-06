STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Process of eviction of BJP MP PC Sarangi from government bungalow in Delhi begins

The government started the process of evicting BJP Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister PC Sarangi from a bungalow in Delhi.

Published: 06th April 2022

BJP MP PC Sarangi

BJP MP PC Sarangi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday started the process of evicting BJP Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister PC Sarangi from a bungalow in the national capital, as part of its drive against "illegal occupants" of government accommodations.

The bungalow on Pandit Pant Marg is earmarked for Union ministers.

The Directorate of Estates under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry sent a team of officials to initiate the eviction proceedings on Tuesday, officials said.

On Tuesday evening, it was seen that some trucks parked inside the bungalow were being loaded with furniture and other household goods.

Sarangi was the Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) between May 2019 and July 2021.

Officials said eviction proceedings will also be launched against former Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria, currently the BJP MP from Ambala in Haryana.

Kataria had resigned from the Union Cabinet ahead of a reshuffle in 2021.

He continued to occupy the Tughlak Lane bungalow allotted to him while he was a Union minister.

As part of its action against illegal occupants of government bungalows, the ministry had evicted Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan last week from the 12, Janpath bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan in 1990.

