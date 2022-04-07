Application window not made live, CUET aspirants left a confused lot

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was a chaotic day for the thousands of students who were waiting to fill out the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) application form on Wednesday, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) failing to expedite the upload on the official website. The NTA did not pass any notification or alert in this regard till the filing of this report.

The official CUET website, https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/, remained blank till late evening on the day. Those who logged on to the website were greeted with a status reading, ‘application will be live soon’. The NTA was supposed to release the form on April 4 earlier but it had postponed the date for April 6. Sources in the University Grants Commission (UGC) stated that the NTA is handling the whole process and it is responsible for uploading the form.

Abha Dev Habib, president of the Secretary of the Delhi Teachers’ Federation, said, “It was the first day to fill the CUET forms and by delaying it so much, the UGC has proved what half baked preparations like theirs lead to. Students were in such trouble all throughout the day. There is no notification or an alert from the NTA.”

“Students who don’t have access to computers have to visit cyber cafes time and again just to check if the form is out. Should these first-timers be made to wait or made to prepare for their entrance exam?” she questioned. Meanwhile, the troubled students took to social media asking the universities to at the least

release the prospectuses such that they know the syllabus and can fill the form easily.

One of the students wrote in a social media platform, “Our parents are more concerned about this exam and they have been checking it regularly. But no update, no notification and no word has been received from any authority concerned.”

Sources however said that the NTA may release the application form by midnight or may even postpone the date yet again. Delhi University (DU) released its admission policy on March 5 while the Jamia Millia Islamia University is yet to release its admission policy in accordance with the CUET.

