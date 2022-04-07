STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Case lodged for 'manhandling' of singer Yo Yo Honey Singh during show in Delhi

According to police, the Hauz Khas police station received a complaint on March 27 regarding nuisance, misbehaving and threats issued to Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Published: 07th April 2022 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Honey Singh ( Photo | Instagram)

Singer, actor Yo Yo Honey Singh ( Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the alleged manhandling of singer Yo Yo Honey Singh during a show at a club here, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of March 26 and March 27, they added.

According to police, the Hauz Khas police station received a complaint on March 27 regarding nuisance, misbehaving and threats issued to Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh.

In his complaint, Singh said the event was organised at a club in South Extension-II on the intervening night of March 26 and March 27.

During the show, five-six unidentified people forcibly came on the stage and started misbehaving with the artistes, the complainant alleged, adding that one of them caught hold of his hand and started pulling him.

According to the singer, the accused also issued threats to him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Subsequently, the complainant and his team members left the venue, the FIR said.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and five accused have been identified, the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Yo Yo Honey Singh
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp