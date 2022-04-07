Ghazipur gets more advanced trommel machines

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Wednesday said it has intensified the process of bio-mining of legacy waste at the Ghazipur landfill by installing advanced trommel machines for the task. The machines will help expedite the process of bio-mining at the landfill, where a massive fire took place last month due to the formation of methane gas in the decomposing waste under high temperatures in the city.

“Each set of the machine will process 1,000 tonnes of waste per day. Eight of them have already started working and the remaining 12 are likely to be functional by mid-May. The process of bio-mining at the landfill was started in 2019-20, with just two machines,” said a senior official.

Officials said the civic body has also focussed on decentralised processing of waste and identified a few land parcels where bio methanation and composting activities are planned in association with the Indraprastha Gas Limited.

“In addition, there is increased focus on green composting in parks and RWAs. Also, Material Recovery Facilities have been established to take care of dry waste. Besides, the waste-to-energy plant at Ghazipur, under repair for months, is also expected to begin operations from next month.

This will reduce the quantity of waste reaching the Ghazipur site and improve the speed of biomining of legacy waste,” the official said. The corporation authorities continue to explore avenues for disposal of excavated material, notwithstanding that the EDMC limits is bound by Yamuna on one side and the UP border on the other side.