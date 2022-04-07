STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mission Buniyaad meet agrees to adopt baseline assessment for students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday chaired an important meeting with the Commissioners of North, South and East civic bodies and the secretary of the New Delhi Municipal Council to initiate the implementation of Mission Buniyaad in their schools.

This mission is aimed at bridging the learning gap that widened due to COVID-19 and improve the reading, writing and basic mathematical abilities of children from Class III to V.  It was mutually agreed that there would be a baseline assessment of all children from Classes III to V.

In the meeting, Sisodia said that due to the pandemic and consequent closure of schools, a huge gap in the learning of children had emerged in the last two years. After the schools fully reopened in the new session, it has become very important to undertake all necessary steps to bridge this gap. 

Sisodia suggested that all the municipal commissioners meet with the principals of their schools and review the preparedness of implementing Mission Buniyaad.  The State Council of Educational Research and Training has prepared learning material and teacher manuals to be followed under this mission. It includes a maths workbook of 25 worksheets, a book of 26 stories to improve reading-listening-speaking and writing skills for students.

Objectives of Mission Buniyaad include ensuring that children strengthen their foundation, instead of getting burdening by syllabus, periodic assessments to check the progress of these children.

