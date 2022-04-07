STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Not rape when promise of marriage genuine but doesn't fructify due to external circumstances: Delhi HC

A sexual relationship on a genuine promise of marriage that fails to fructify due to external circumstances is not rape, said the Delhi High Court.

Published: 07th April 2022 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A sexual relationship on a genuine promise of marriage that fails to fructify due to external circumstances is not rape, said the Delhi High Court.

The remark by the high court came while dealing with a matter in which a man and a woman were in a long-term relationship and also got engaged but the marriage could not be solemnised and the relationship ended on hostile terms.

Justice Subramonium Prasad set aside a trial court order framing charge under section 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code against the man for repeatedly raping the woman under an alleged garb of marriage.

The judge noted that even as per the prosecutrix, the petitioner took three months to convince her parents to allow her to marry him, and the prosecutrix's consent to establish a physical relationship was not predicated upon misconception or fear.

“An engagement ceremony had taken place between the two and the same was attended by all family members, which indicates that the petitioner did indeed intend to marry the prosecutrix. Just because the relationship ended on hostile terms, it cannot be said there was no intention of the Petitioner to marry the prosecutrix in the first place. Flowing from this, this Court is of the opinion that the consent so accorded by the prosecutrix for the establishment of a physical relationship was not predicated upon misconception or fear," the court said in its recent order.

The petitioner, who was represented by lawyer Badar Mahmood, submitted that the allegations against him were fabricated and that he was in love with the prosecutrix and intended to settle down with her and the instant matter is merely a case of a relationship that has ended on bad terms.

The court explained that there was a difference between a “false promise of marriage” and a “breach of promise to marry”, saying that in the latter, sexual relations are initiated on the premise that the two individuals will marry at a later point of time but in the former, sexual relations take place without any intention of marrying at all and the consent is vitiated.

"If it is found that the promise of marriage was genuine and that the marriage failed to fructify due to external circumstances, then the promise cannot be said to be false, and consent as per Section 90 IPC is not vitiated," the court stated.

"Therefore, in order to arrive at the conclusion that sexual relations were coerced, it is necessary to examine that whether at the stage of rendering a promise to marry, it was done with the intention of not keeping the promise and, therefore, was false at the inception itself," it said.

In view of the above, the court opined that the trial court rendered a "mechanical order" on charge “without sifting or weighing the evidence” and “evidently failed to perform its duty” and set aside the order framing charge against the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi HC delhi
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp