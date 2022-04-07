Yellow alert as heat wave scorches Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of the national capital, as the mercury remained above 40 degrees C mark at most stations on Wednesday. The state weather bureau issued a yellow alert for heat wave conditions likely to persist in Delhi from April 6-12. According to R K Jenamani, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heat wave spell is likely to continue over northwest and central India during the next five days.

On Wednesday the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, was 39.3 degrees C, five notches above normal for this time of the year. However, at most other stations the mercury settled above 40 degrees C with Sports Complex being the hottest spot for Delhi recording a maximum of 42 degrees C.

“Heat wave conditions at many parts with severe heat wave at isolated pockets were observed over West Rajasthan & Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Besides, heat wave conditions were observed over Delhi, some parts of East Rajasthan and at isolated pockets of South Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra & Kutch,” said Jenamani.

Maximum temperature was observed in the range of 41-43 degrees C over most parts of West Rajasthan, Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh, among others. This is mainly because of dry and hot winds are blowing in the entire northwest region without any wet spell over the entire past month and still.

This March was the hottest in 122 years, as per data shared by the IMD with the temperatures remaining above 40 degrees C at a stretch for more than a week and with 0% rainfall during the entire month. Delhi has not received any showers since February 25.

A severe heat wave condition is described as one when the departure from normal temperature is above 6.4 degrees C or the maximum temperature is above 45 degrees C consecutively for two days at least at two stations, said officials.