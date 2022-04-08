STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three CUET exemptions for DU admission

According to the DU’s prospectus, applicants with gap years will not be at any disadvantage for admission to undergraduate courses.

File photo of students at the Daulatram college after the admission process of Delhi University started, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Admission to all undergraduate programmes at the University of Delhi will be based on the scores obtained in CUET 2022 (except for admissions to the School of Open Learning, Non-Collegiate Women Education Board and foreign nationals), said the admission policy released on Thursday.

According to the DU’s prospectus, applicants with gap years will not be at any disadvantage for admission to undergraduate courses. Also, 10% of supernumerary seats in each programme will be reserved for foreign nationals. Candidates seeking admission under the foreign students’ category are required to apply on foreign students’ registry website: http://fsr.du.ac.in

However, admission to the School of Open Learning and NCWEB will be based on Class XII 2 marks. Candidates must register themselves on www.admission.uod.ac.in. 

College-wise seats offered in all the undergraduate courses and its eligibility can be checked at https://admission.uod.ac.in/?UG-Admissions/Eligibility-and-Seat-Matrix 

Minority admissions
Candidates opting for admission under the minority quota also must appear in CUET. In minority colleges, 50% of the seats are for candidates belonging to unreserved categories and 50% are reserved for minority candidates.

There are six minority colleges under DU. Jesus and Mary College and St Stephen’s are the two Christian minority colleges. Mata Sundri College, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College and Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College are Sikh minority colleges. Candidates applying for Sikh minority colleges must submit a certiﬁcate from the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee.

