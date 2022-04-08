At the Edge of Realities: Sculptors and painters aiming to fix the world through art

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

DELHI: Art can be both an effortless and challenging medium that helps examine the grave realities of the world.

A group of emerging and established painters and sculptors have taken up this challenge; their visual explanations of everyday experiences can be witnessed at the Art Pilgrim Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam.

The exhibition titled 'At the Edge of Realities' was on display till March 31.

"It dealt with the question of perception, intuition, and the development of art. You perceive the beauty around you, you have certain intuitions, and through those essences, you create a work of art," shared art critic Suneet Chopra.

Along with up-and-coming artists such as Gurudas Shenoy, Bikash Poddar, Hemraj, Ramesh Gorjala, 'At the Edge of Realities' also included works by trailblazers such as Gulam Rasool Santosh (GR Santosh), Shanti Dave, Krishen Khanna, and many others. "The artists chosen show a sense of sensitivity to colour and, at the same time, have the capacity to create works based on that sensitivity," added Chopra.

Fixing the world through art

Of the paintings on display, Krishen Khanna's 'Afghan Refugees' (created in 2004) is a sombre and monochromatic representation of Afghans displaced from home. Focusing mostly on human figures, Khanna mentions how a single figure can depict a multitude of emotions that are a culmination of their actions.

In comparison, Vinod Sharma from Mumbai, who usually focuses on nature and landscapes, has showcased an untitled painting, which gives the viewer a feeling of being stranded in barren land. With no human figure on a canvas that is mostly in bleak grey, this artwork might, to a few, convey a sense of hopelessness.

"I don't like to title my works and force viewers to perceive it in a specific way. Although my painting is my interpretation of the world, I like to keep it open to interpretation," Sharma shared.

Shabir Hussain Santosh, the son of renowned Indian painter GR Santosh, also exhibited an untitled piece. Painted in his signature style, it was created during the first wave of the pandemic and looks at nature in a hopeful manner.

"This is the first pandemic that most of us have witnessed. I could see, for the first time, how frightened mankind was by this. All around us, everything was completely still. I could hear the [chirping] birds again," mentions Santosh. Presented in a series of vibrant hues such as red and violet, this piece of art has overlapping portraits of men, women, and animals. “Each character showcases a series of emotions that one went through during the pandemic, which in turn becomes a veiled metaphor for our society," he explained.

There were also a series of sculptures on display. Among the many in this series is one where Parmod Mann brings black marble to life. Artist KR Nariman's handmade bronze sculpture titled 'Down' featured a large duck standing over a number of sleeping people. It is a commentary on the cruel practice of plucking feathers from live birds.

"As artists, we are always perceiving and interpreting—moving swiftly from the real world to our perception of it— in that way, we are always at the edge of reality," Santosh said.