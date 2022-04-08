STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

At the Edge of Realities: Sculptors and painters aiming to fix the world through art

Along with up-and-coming artists such as Gurudas Shenoy, Bikash Poddar, Hemraj, Ramesh Gorjala, there were also works by trailblazers such as Gulam Rasool Santosh (GR Santosh).

Published: 08th April 2022 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Krishen Khanna's 'Afghan Refugees' painting (Photo | www.artpilgrim.com)

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

DELHI: Art can be both an effortless and challenging medium that helps examine the grave realities of the world.

A group of emerging and established painters and sculptors have taken up this challenge; their visual explanations of everyday experiences can be witnessed at the Art Pilgrim Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam.

The exhibition titled 'At the Edge of Realities' was on display till March 31.

"It dealt with the question of perception, intuition, and the development of art. You perceive the beauty around you, you have certain intuitions, and through those essences, you create a work of art," shared art critic Suneet Chopra.

Along with up-and-coming artists such as Gurudas Shenoy, Bikash Poddar, Hemraj, Ramesh Gorjala, 'At the Edge of Realities' also included works by trailblazers such as Gulam Rasool Santosh (GR Santosh), Shanti Dave, Krishen Khanna, and many others. "The artists chosen show a sense of sensitivity to colour and, at the same time, have the capacity to create works based on that sensitivity," added Chopra.

Fixing the world through art

Of the paintings on display, Krishen Khanna's 'Afghan Refugees' (created in 2004) is a sombre and monochromatic representation of Afghans displaced from home. Focusing mostly on human figures, Khanna mentions how a single figure can depict a multitude of emotions that are a culmination of their actions.

In comparison, Vinod Sharma from Mumbai, who usually focuses on nature and landscapes, has showcased an untitled painting, which gives the viewer a feeling of being stranded in barren land. With no human figure on a canvas that is mostly in bleak grey, this artwork might, to a few, convey a sense of hopelessness.

"I don't like to title my works and force viewers to perceive it in a specific way. Although my painting is my interpretation of the world, I like to keep it open to interpretation," Sharma shared.

Shabir Hussain Santosh, the son of renowned Indian painter GR Santosh, also exhibited an untitled piece. Painted in his signature style, it was created during the first wave of the pandemic and looks at nature in a hopeful manner.

"This is the first pandemic that most of us have witnessed. I could see, for the first time, how frightened mankind was by this. All around us, everything was completely still. I could hear the [chirping] birds again," mentions Santosh. Presented in a series of vibrant hues such as red and violet, this piece of art has overlapping portraits of men, women, and animals. “Each character showcases a series of emotions that one went through during the pandemic, which in turn becomes a veiled metaphor for our society," he explained.

There were also a series of sculptures on display. Among the many in this series is one where Parmod Mann brings black marble to life. Artist KR Nariman's handmade bronze sculpture titled 'Down' featured a large duck standing over a number of sleeping people. It is a commentary on the cruel practice of plucking feathers from live birds.

"As artists, we are always perceiving and interpreting—moving swiftly from the real world to our perception of it— in that way, we are always at the edge of reality," Santosh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
At the Edge of Realities Art Pilgrim Gallery Gulam Rasool Santosh
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp