Enchanting the audience with creativity

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Delhi University college-goers have been busy these days as college fest season has commenced in full swing. One will find students flocking to each college by the score, in order to indulge in the celebrations. In the series of ongoing fests, the latest was PGDAV College (Morning), Lajpat Nagar. The closing ceremony of their annual cultural festival, Aaghaz’22, which concluded on Wednesday, will take place today.

Ensuring compliance with COVID-19 protocols, the college decided to let the revelry unfold in a controlled manner by conducting a hybrid festival—while a few events took place on the premises, there were virtual events as well. Despite being unable to set a mega stage and host a celebrity for the final act, the student body organised more than 20 events to keep the fest vibe alive. “We could not get the permission to organise a large-scale fest but we managed to get a fest done. We organised everything within 10 days. It turned my team upside down,” shared Paritosh Awasthi (20), president, PGDAV College (Morning).

A creative streak

We visited the college on day two of Aaghaz’22 and witnessed a number of events being conducted simultaneously at various spots in the college. The Indian Music Society hosted an Indian classical choir competition. Chanakya, the intellectual society, hosted both online and offline events including a slam poetry competition. “A hybrid festival sounds easy but it took a lot of work to put all this together. We received about 2,000 registrations across various events, and hence reached out to an even wider audience,” said Amishi (20), Vice President, PGDAV College (Morning).

Reliving the madness

As every year, ‘Shor’—the street play event organised by Rudra, PGDAV College’s (Morning) street play society—which took place on day two, remained the highlight of Aaghaz’22. The event usually attracts a high footfall given interesting performances that students take to the streets. “I have been hearing Shor bahut accha fest hota hai (‘Shor’ is a great event) since my first year. I got a chance to perform this year and enjoyed every bit of it,” shared Akshit Arora (21) from Maharaja Agrasen College, Vasundhara Enclave. Given that street plays are happening after two years, the members of dramatics societies were ecstatic. “I am thrilled to be back. In the first year, everything came to a standstill. Now, since there is finally a possibility to perform, we won’t let go of a single opportunity and perform as much as we can,” added Arora.

The 10 teams that performed at this event explored a social issue each; Abhinay from Maharaja Agrasen College highlighted the issue of marital rape through Stay Home, Stay Safe?; Rangayan, the theatre society of ARSD College, Dhaula Kuan, talked about police brutality with Hell-Meet; Thoda Aur by Dramanomics, the street play society of College of Vocational Studies, Sheikh Sarai, shed light on human greed. “DU’s nukkad is known for asking important questions by being straightforward about it. This year, too, the students have highlighted controversial issues, which is great,” shared Bhanu Kumar, assistant professor at PGDAV College (Morning) and a judge at the event.

Given most teams took to stage after a two-year hiatus, one could witness lapses in their performances. “The performance level has dipped this year. There were a few copied scenes and jingles, which is because students did not perform in two years,” said Sumit Chauhan, a Delhi-based theatre practitioner who co-judged Wednesday’s event. “Students must understand that it is important to identify your target audience. If you are targeting politicians and policy makers [in plays], it makes no sense to perform at fests,” he concluded.