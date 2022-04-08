Vehicle rules not being enforced strictly: Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government faced the high court’s ire for not taking action against e-rickshaws and autos which are plying on roads without fitness and registration certificates.

Earlier, the government informed the HC that there were 80,583 e-rickshaws whose fitness certificates expired in December 2021 and they are still plying on Delhi roads. Similarly, 9,451 auto rickshaws whose registration has expired also continue to ply on roads here.

‘‘We are amazed as to how the respondents (transport department) are permitting plying of e-rickshaws and autos, whose fitness certificate and registration respectively have expired, in broad daylight,’’ the high court said, adding that the respondents were not serious in enforcing law and rules in relation to the fitness of every vehicle plying on roads.

The HC directed the respondents to take remedial steps and to file a status report within two weeks. It will now hear the matter on May 1 .