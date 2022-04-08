STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Vehicle rules not being enforced strictly: Delhi HC

The Delhi government faced the hihh court’s ire for not taking action against e-rickshaws and autos which are plying on roads without fitness and registration certificates.

Published: 08th April 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government faced the high court’s ire for not taking action against e-rickshaws and autos which are plying on roads without fitness and registration certificates.

Earlier, the government informed the HC that there were 80,583 e-rickshaws whose fitness certificates expired in December 2021 and they are still plying on Delhi roads. Similarly, 9,451 auto rickshaws whose registration has expired also continue to ply on roads here.

‘‘We are amazed as to how the respondents (transport department) are permitting plying of e-rickshaws and autos, whose fitness certificate and registration respectively have expired, in broad daylight,’’ the high court said, adding that the respondents were not serious in enforcing law and rules in relation to the fitness of every vehicle plying on roads. 

The HC directed the respondents to take remedial steps and to file a status report within two weeks. It will now hear the matter on May 1 .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vehicle Laws Auto Rickshaw Registration
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp