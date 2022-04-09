STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi High Court refuses to quash rape FIR despite survivor turning hostile

The charges of rape are of grave concern and cannot be treated in a casual manner,” the court observed.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has refused to quash an FIR for alleged rape in spite of the 
survivor turning hostile, ruling rape is an offence against society and the charges can’t be treated in a casual manner and mitigated on the basis of a compromise. Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said the fact that the complainant turned hostile does not waive the offence of rape which is “heinous” and destroys the victim’s personality and scars her psyche.  

“But by simply entering into a compromise, charges cannot be said to have been mitigated or that the allegations levelled by the respondent regarding the alleged offence lost its gravity by any means. Act of rape is not an act against individual but this is an offence against the society,” the court said. 

“The criminal proceedings emanating from FIR No. 1199/2021 registered at Mahendra Park Police Station, with the allegations of rape cannot be quashed in exercise of powers vested  under Section 482 CrPC. on the basis of NOC given by the complainant and the fact that she has turned hostile does not waive off the offence as alleged by the complainant against the petitioner,” said the court. 

The court recorded that the top court has, time and again, directed that the high court should not exercise its jurisdiction under Section 482 CrPC to quash an offence of rape on the ground that the parties have entered into a compromise. “The offence of rape not only destroys the personality but also scars the mental psyche of the victim. The charges of rape are of grave concern and cannot be treated in a casual manner,” the court observed.

