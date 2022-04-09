Covid cases inching up again as curbs relaxed, testing increased in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as life is almost back to normal post Covid-19, with all restrictions lifted, the national capital has reported a slight uptick in positive cases over the past few days. Delhi reported 146 fresh cases and one fatality on Friday while on Thursday, 176 cases had been recorded.

On Wednesday, 126 positive cases had been reported in the city. On April 4, the number of cases recoded stood at 82, which went up to 112 on April 5 (Tuesday). As the cases are inching northwards, the Delhi government has increased the number of tests being conducted daily. In fact, increased testing was cited by officials as one of the main reasons behind the increase in cases.

On April 4, a total of 6,114 tests were conducted which was increased to 10,629 on April 5, followed by 11,241 on April 6 and 10,453 tests on April 7. According to doctors in the city, health facilities are already prepared to deal with any situation. In Lok Nayak Hospital, a dedicated Delhi government hospital for Covid-19, 100 beds are available for Covid patients, of which only four are currently occupied, which include one ventilator bed and three bilevel positive airway pressure (BIPAP) beds.

According to doctors, the spike is also being seen because of relaxations in curbs and different strains emerging. “Testing has increased in the last four days, and with new strains emerging and curbs being relaxed, the numbers have shot up,” said a doctor working with the Lok Nayak Hospital.

Delhi is one of the five states asked by the Centre to maintain strict watch and take preemptive action to control any emerging spread of Covid. However, an official from the Delhi government’s health department said they are yet to receive the Union Health secretary’s letter in this regard.