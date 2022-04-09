STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Discoms don’t owe anything to NTPC, says power minister R K Singh

Singh added that the NTPC has supplied 4,116 million units (MUs) and 2037 MUs of electricity to BRPL and BYPL, respectively in the financial year 2021- till March 2022.

Published: 09th April 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Union Power Minister R K Singh.

Union Power Minister R K Singh. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union minister for power, new and renewable energy R K Singh in response to a question raised by Lok Sabha MP Shanmuga Sundaram K on Friday informed that power distributor Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) does not have any ‘outstanding dues’ towards the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).     

The MP earlier questioned the discom about the total due amount, the quantum of electricity supplied, transmission loss and the action proposed if NTPC refuses to supply power to these discoms, among others. “There are no outstanding dues towards NTPC from BSES Rajdhani Private Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Private Limited (BYPL) as on date,” Singh replied.

Singh added that the NTPC has supplied 4,116 million units (MUs) and 2037 MUs of electricity to BRPL and BYPL, respectively in the financial year 2021- till March 2022.  “NTPC supplies power to Delhi discoms as per the existing Power Purchase Agreements. In 2020-2021, the distribution loss of BYPL was 7.98% and 7.17% of BRPL.”

Transmission loss and distribution loss are allowed to be passed on to the consumer in the cost of power supplied by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) in terms of the regulations notified during the tariff determination exercise, he added. 

