‘Fill vacancies for speedy disposal of litigations’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of its Registrar General and the government on a plea seeking the appointment of presiding officers in vacant Labour Courts and Industrial Tribunals and to increase the number of such establishments for speedy disposal of cases.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the administrative side of the high court and the government on the petition filed by the Labour Law Association. The court said that the response or status report by the authorities shall be filed within three weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on May 18. “It has to be done by us only, thanks for reminding us,” said Justice Sanghi.