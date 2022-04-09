Focus on exams, not on protest: DU tells students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a massive protest demanding online open-book exams, the Delhi University has advised students to maintain law and order on the campus and focus on preparations for their exams.

“The university advises the students to maintain peace and law and order. They should focus on their studies and preparation for the upcoming examination,” read an advisory issued by DU proctor Rajni Abbi on Thursday.

It also welcomed “positive/constructive suggestions to resolve issues, if any”. “It is also advised that students must refrain themselves from unlawful activities.” As recently as Monday, students had protested at North Campus demanding that their end semester examinations be conducted in the online mode.

The exams will be held in offline mode, Abbi said, adding the students had given a representation and that was forwarded to the dean (examinations). “The students have been given some concessions like additional 30 minutes for writing the exam, remedial classes, but they are not ready to agree.

Online classes and open-book exams were started because of the pandemic and they had to end someday,’’ she said. “It was announced in February that exams till April will be held in open-book mode. In May-June, the exams will be held offline mode. So students were given sufficient time.”

Abbi alleged that the protesting students had neither informed the university ahead of the stir nor did they take police permission. The DU students had protesting against the administration’s decision to hold an offline examination. They had arguing that since education was in online mode, the examination should also be in online mode.

Incubation centre at Delhi skill university

New Delhi: The government will set up an incubation centre at the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) for the finalists of Business Blasters programme. The incubation centre will provide mentoring, training on business-related topics to students, working space, registration of businesses and compliance services. “As compared to other incubators, this will be a unique space given the age of the incubatees. Some of the incubatees will be still in school while working,” said education minister Manish Sisodia.