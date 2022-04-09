Massive blaze at slum in Gurugram

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out a slum in Gurugram Sector 74 on Friday burning down around

50 shanties to ashes, officials said. No casualties were reported in the blaze that broke out at Basai village of Gurugram.

Eight fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire, which was brought under control in around two hours, they said. The cause behind fire is not ascertained yet. According to fire officials, a lot of junk was collected near the slums which help fire spread rapidly in a short time.

There were reports that the fire had spread across an area of over 1.5 acres due to plastic and polythene material which was lying at the slum. The fire was so big its smoke was visible from quite a distance away.

‘‘Fire tenders were sent immediately to the spot. Dumped scrap and garbage caught fire along with a few shanties. There were no casualties reported,’’ Fire Officer Devendra Kumar told a news agency,