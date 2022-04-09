Mercury on rise, Delhi records hottest day so far this year

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the mercury settling at 41.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi and above 43 degrees C in other parts, the national capital recorded it’s hottest day of the year on Friday, as ‘heat wave’ prevailed with ‘severe heat wave’ in some pockets.

This was the first time that the mercury crossed the 40 degrees C mark at all weather stations across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for the next two days, as the mercury is likely to climb further up over the weekend with ‘severe heat wave’ conditions likely in most of the areas.

According to IMD officials, the maximum temperature recorded at Safdarjung (41.6 deg C) was seven notches above normal for this time of the year. Pitampura in northwest Delhi was the hottest spot recording a maximum of 43.4 degrees C.

Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said that dry and hot winds are blowing across the northwest region with mercury reaching the 45 degrees C mark in some parts of Rajasthan. “With no rain in sight over the coming days and clear skies over the weekend, the mercury is likely to climb up further by 1-2 degrees C. While, heat waves are likely to persist till April 11, but some clouds are likely to form on April 12-13, which may reduce the intensity of the heat,” Jenamani said.

The heatwave is likely to further intensify. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory may touch the 42-degree mark on Saturday, the IMD said. Cloudy conditions may bring some relief from the stifling heat from Tuesday, it said. Parts of the city have been reeling under a heatwave since last week with the maximum temperature hovering above 40.

The weather department said the city is predicted to see more intense heatwave conditions in April.

IMD scientists further said that since 2010, the maximum temperature in April has breached even 45 degrees C mark but not within the first 10 days of the month. Last year, the highest maximum recorded in April was 42.2 degrees C on April 29. In 2020, it was 42.1 degrees C recorded on April 16.