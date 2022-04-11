Congress leader joins AAP, says only Kejriwal can trounce BJP in Haryana

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress senior leader and former president of Delhi University Student Union Arun Hooda joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday. He was welcomed by party Rajya Sabha MP and Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta.

“AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a pledge to establish good politics in the country. I am joining the Aam Aadmi Party influenced by his work,’’ Hooda said, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party is spreading all over the country and is moving towards transforming this country.

‘‘Farmers, youth and women are being atrocities. In such a situation, my associates and I have collectively resolved to join hands with Kejriwal with a vision to change this,’’he said.

In contrast to the central government, Hooda said, Kejriwal has created new dimensions of employment. ‘‘Delhi is being established as a model for the whole country. When it can happen in Delhi, it can happen in Haryana, Rajasthan and the whole country.

‘‘This party is also sympathetic to farmers and can breach the BJP’s fortress in Haryana and form the government of the farmers,” he said, after joining the party in the presence of AAP Haryana co-in-charge Mahendra Chaudhary.

Hooda has held various positions during his tenure in the Congress. The former Indian Air Force pilot has been an observer in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan elections as well as the poll related to Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. He was co-in-charge of NSUI Rajasthan till 2017-18. Hooda had also served as spokesperson of Haryana Youth Congress.

Welcoming Hooda to the party, Gupta said the party was growing in the BJP-ruled state. “The family of Aam Aadmi Party Haryana is continuously increasing day by day. Youth all over India want that the country should change for good and the politics of corruption should end,’’ he asserted.