Fiery Sunday for Delhi: Three blazes keep city on edge 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi on Saturday night, Delhi Fire Services authorities said. No casualty was reported, while the firefighting operation went on for hours for the following day, it was reported.

The incident comes nearly two weeks after a massive fire broke out at the same site. The blaze was doused within 48 hours. A call about the fire at the landfill site was received at around 10.30 pm, following which four fire-tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to a fire department official, the fire had spread to the mounds of garbage and smoke billowed from the yard. The primary aim of the firemen was to prevent the blaze from spreading. “The fire, which continued to rage on for nearly three hours, was doused by 1.30 am. The thick layer of smoke did pose a challenge but the firefighters brought the blaze under control and then continued with the cooling process,” a fire department official said.

Cranes deployed to douse the fire at Ghazipur landfill late on Saturday

Blaze at Peera Garhi

Another fire incident at a banquet hall near the Peera Garhi Chowk was reported on Sunday morning, Delhi Fire Services officials said. No casualty was reported. According to Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg, a fire call was received about a blaze at the Maidens Crown banquet hall here at around 11 am and seven fire tenders following which rushed to the spot.

Police said that when they reached the spot, a lot of smoke was coming from Maiden Crown banquet, seven fire tenders and one ambulance was also deployed, but the fire staff managed to control the fire without any casualty. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said that during inquiry, it was found that the fire incident occurred due to short circuit on the main stage of hall.

Godown gutted in Mori Gate

According to fire officials, another fire incident was reported from a house on Nicholson Road in north Delhi’s Mori Gate locality in the morning. “A fire call was received at around 9.30 am and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty was reported and the fire was brought under control,” the Delhi Fire Services director said. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the fire broke out in a godown in which rubber materials were kept stored. “As the fire broke out, we vacated the adjacent buildings. No casualty was caused,” he said.