STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fiery Sunday for Delhi: Three blazes keep city on edge 

Fire at Ghazipur landfill brought under control after much effort; banquet hall, godown gutted but no loss of life 

Published: 11th April 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Fire, Blaze

Firefighters attempt to put out flames in a godown at Mori Gate on Sunday. (Photo | PTI & Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi on Saturday night, Delhi Fire Services authorities said. No casualty was reported, while the firefighting operation went on for hours for the following day, it was reported.

The incident comes nearly two weeks after a massive fire broke out at the same site. The blaze was doused within 48 hours. A call about the fire at the landfill site was received at around 10.30 pm, following which four fire-tenders were rushed to the spot. 

According to a fire department official, the fire had spread to the mounds of garbage and smoke billowed from the yard. The primary aim of the firemen was to prevent the blaze from spreading. “The fire, which continued to rage on for nearly three hours, was doused by 1.30 am. The thick layer of smoke did pose a challenge but the firefighters brought the blaze under control and then continued with the cooling process,” a fire department official said.

Cranes deployed to douse the fire at Ghazipur landfill late on Saturday

Blaze at Peera Garhi
Another fire incident at a banquet hall near the Peera Garhi Chowk was reported on Sunday morning, Delhi Fire Services officials said. No casualty was reported. According to Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg, a fire call was received about a blaze at the Maidens Crown banquet hall here at around 11 am and seven fire tenders following which rushed to the spot. 

Police said that when they reached the spot, a lot of smoke was coming from Maiden Crown banquet, seven fire tenders and one ambulance was also deployed, but the fire staff managed to control the fire without any casualty. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said that during inquiry, it was found that the fire incident occurred due to short circuit on the main stage of hall. 

Godown gutted in Mori Gate
According to fire officials, another fire incident was reported from a house on Nicholson Road in north Delhi’s Mori Gate locality in the morning. “A fire call was received at around 9.30 am and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty was reported and the fire was brought under control,” the Delhi Fire Services director said. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the fire broke out in a godown in which rubber materials were kept stored. “As the fire broke out, we vacated the adjacent buildings. No casualty was caused,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
blaze Fire Ghazipur landfill delhi
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp