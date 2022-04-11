STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Just in time: Woman stopped from ending life by cops

A 30-year-old woman was prevented from committing suicide in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram area because of swift response of the Delhi Police personnel, a senior officer said on Sunday. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 30-year-old woman was prevented from committing suicide in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram area because of swift response of the Delhi Police personnel, a senior officer said on Sunday. 

On April 7, Assistant Sub Inspector Ram Swaroop and Constable Dharam Raj were on duty when a PCR call was received regarding a suicide threat by a woman, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Manoj C.

He said when the team rushed to the spot, they found that the woman had locked herself inside a room and had tied the knot of ‘dupatta’ to allegedly commit suicide. The incident happened while her husband was in office.

“Our personnel broke open the door and stopped her from committing suicide and saved her life timely. The woman was brought to the police station with female staff and was counselled. During counselling, she revealed that she and her husband were not on talking terms, and he was living separate from her,” he said.

The officer said the woman told police she was suffering from acute depression.  “Her husband was also called. Both were counselled together,” the DCP said.

