Summons to former defence secretary Shashi Kant Sharma in chopper scam

A Delhi court on Monday summoned former defence secretary Shashi Kant Sharma as it took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet in the AgustaWestland scam.

Published: 12th April 2022

Former Defence Secretary and Comptroller and Auditor General Shashi Kant Sharma. | File/PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Monday summoned former defence secretary Shashi Kant Sharma as it took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet in the AgustaWestland scam. Special Judge Arvind Kumar took cognisance of the final report and summoned Sharma to appear on April 28 after the CBI submitted that the sanction to prosecute him has been granted by the authorities concerned. “I have gone through the material on record and heard the counsel for the CBI. Issue summons to accused Shashi Kant Sharma for April 28, 2022,” the Special Judge said.

The charge sheet also named retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officers Jasbir Singh Panesa, N Santosh, S A Kunte and Thomas Mathew, but the CBI said the requisite sanction to prosecute them is yet to be procured from the authorities concerned. The first charge sheet was filed in September 2017 naming former IAF chief SP Tyagi and others.

The agency had earlier told the court that “during the course of investigation, copies of classified/ secret official documents of Indian Air Force (IAF)/ Ministry of Defence (MoD) such as Operational Requirements for VVIP helicopters before issuance of Request of Proposal and other incriminating documents running into more than one lakh pages received from Italy and Switzerland.”

It had also said that a ‘payment sheet’ recovered from Michel, prepared on his dictation, shows that an amount of 30 million euro was paid/ proposed to be paid to the officers of IAF, MoD, bureaucrats, politicians and family in India for showing favour in the VVIP helicopter deal.

