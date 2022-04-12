Waste segregation at source stressed at meeting by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Robust waste segregation and processing was key to attracting private sector participation in this area, it was emphasised at a high-level meeting conducted on Monday by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to discuss the progress made in the remediation of the three legacy sanitary landfill sites at Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa.

The three MCDs were, therefore, urged to step up their efforts towards waste segregation at source.

The ministry said it was decided that the municipal corporations and the Delhi Development Authority would jointly discuss and settle all land-related issues in order to facilitate the remediation process.

“The DDA was requested to explore opportunities to use less than 6 mm fractions of inerts as soil enricher in their horticulture and biodiversity parks. In terms of funding issues pertaining to remediation, it was decided that the Delhi government would explore the possibility of considering Green Cess Funds for transportation of excavated legacy waste, since dumpsite remediation would contribute to reduction of air pollution,” said the ministry.

The MoHUA would deploy an independent agency to study the monitoring mechanisms carried out in cities, including Delhi, and share the best practices. As an immediate follow-up, the Delhi government was requested to disburse the Central share of funds to all municipal agencies after adding the requisite Union Territory share.

The MCDs were requested to prepare detailed proposals for managing fresh waste being generated daily and send to MoHUA with due approval of the state government.

Processing progress

The three MCDs collectively generate 11,000 tonnes of solid waste per day, of which about 5,900 tonnes per day are being processed at the three waste-to-energy plants located at Narela Bawana, Okhla and Ghazipur