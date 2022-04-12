Weekly dengue count on the wane, caseload reduces in three months in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As per the weekly report released by the municipal corporation on Monday, the number of dengue cases have fallen slightly in the city with eight fresh cases reported in the last one week. As compared to over the past three months, the weekly cases have reduced as the summer is peaking.

With this addition, a total of 69 cases have been reported this year so far.

A senior civic official from the health department of South Corporation said that this is not the true picture and cases are higher because of two reasons. Till April 2 this year, 61 cases of dengue were recorded in the city. Eight fresh cases have been reported in the last one week, it said, adding that at least 69 dengue cases have been recorded this year.

The city had reported 23 cases in January, 16 in February and 22 in March. Eight cases have been recorded this month till April 9. For the January 1-April 9 period, nine cases were logged last year, six cases in 2020 and seven in 2019, while 12 cases were logged in 2018 and 15 in 2017, the report stated.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December. From earmarking high-risk wards to delineating roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation has prepared an action plan on prevention of dengue and other vector-borne diseases, officials had earlier said.

The EDMC had said an action plan with short and long-term vision had been prepared. South Delhi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti had issued an advisory on prevention and control of vector-borne diseases in Delhi last week. The SDMC is the nodal agency for control of vector-borne diseases in the city.