STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP accuses BJP of corruption in tax collection system

Court-constituted Monitoring Committee report reveals that civic bodies in the capital were able to collect only 5 per cent tax because of corruption by its councillors.

Published: 13th April 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustrations

Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In yet another allegation against the BJP-ruled MCDs, AAP municipal corporation in-charge Durgesh Pathak has cited a recent Supreme Court-constituted Monitoring Committee report to reveal that civic bodies in the capital were able to collect only 5 per cent tax because of corruption by its councillors.

The Monitoring Committee was formed to identify unauthorised structures and check misuse of properties.
The AAP senior leader claimed that the BJP collects taxes from only 2,300 of the 14,000 properties, resulting in a loss of Rs 16,000 crore for the corporations. There are 8,486 properties in South MCD from which arrears worth Rs 1,200 crore have to be recovered, but the corporation has only collected Rs 70 crore. However, the corporations can recover about Rs 6,000 crore from property tax, but it is collecting merely 5-10 per cent of the arrears, and the rest of the money is squandered at the hands of BJP councillors and leaders.

“If timely action had been taken by the BJP to collect penalties for the violation of regulations, it would have made the MCDs self-sufficient. The SC Monitoring Committee’s report has exposed BJP’s 15-year long misgovernance and incompetence. The BJP must take accountability for the findings of this report and explain where the money was squandered. The skewed manner in which the BJP has tried to retain power in the MCD for a while should be stopped and immediate, free and fair elections must be held,” said Durgesh Pathak.

Elaborating on the findings of the report, he continued, “This report states some clear examples. It is noted that there are 14,000 properties from which penalties are to be collected, out of which the MCD only completed 2,300 collections amounting to Rs 730 crore. If all the 14,000 penalties are collected, the MCD will be able to source over  Rs 5,000 crore, but the rest of the money is being wasted away.”   

He said, “There is tremendous potential of recovery of penalties if timely action had been taken by the MCD. Recovery of these would have made the MCD self-sufficient. It goes on to say that lack of timely action has also taken a toll on infrastructure, increased traffic, and affected the environment of Delhi as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP MCD AAP Supreme Court Monitoring Committee Taz Corruption
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp