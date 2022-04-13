STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cloudy sky brings relief from heat 

Partly cloudy sky provided some respite from the searing heat in Delhi on Tuesday while no heatwave is predicted in the national capital for the next five to six days, the IMD said. 

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Partly cloudy sky provided some respite from the searing heat in Delhi on Tuesday while no heatwave is predicted in the national capital for the next five to six days, the IMD said. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius as against 42.6 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday, which was the highest in April in five years.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around the 39-degree mark for the next three days amid partly cloudy weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The Sports Complex weather station was the hottest place in the city on Tuesday with a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius.

For the plains, a ‘heatwave’ is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A ‘severe heatwave’ is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Parts of the national capital have been reeling under a heatwave since last week with maximum temperatures hovering above 40 degrees Celsius. The weather department had earlier said northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.

The capital has recorded five heatwave days so far in April this year. It had recorded six such days in April 2017, the IMD data showed. The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.

Met officials said the cloudy conditions were primarily due to a western disturbance adding that it is unlikely to bring any rain in the even as drizzle activity is expected in Haryana over next two days

