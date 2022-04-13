JNUSU’s human chain against clash on campus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) formed a human chain from the Sabarmati Dhaba to the university’s main gate on Tuesday to protest the recent clash.

Playing daflis and raising slogans of “Delhi Police down down”,

“Delhi Police murdabad”, “ABVP campus chhodo”, “JNU zindabad” and “inquilab zindabad”, nearly 100 students participated in the protest. Earlier in the day, a delegation led by the JNUSU went to meet Vice-Chancellor Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit to demand a judicial inquiry into the incident, but the members of the delegation were unable to meet her.

“We were stopped at the front gate of the V-C office. But the V-C was not present at her office. I got a call from the V-C office and we have been assured that she will have a discussion with us at 12 noon on Wednesday,” JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said.