Man in Dwarka lynched on suspicion of cow slaughter

A caretaker of a farmhouse in Delhi’s Dwarka area was lynched by a group on the suspicion of slaughtering cows and selling beef. Six others were injured in the attack.

Published: 13th April 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A caretaker of a farmhouse in Delhi’s Dwarka area was lynched by a group on the suspicion of slaughtering cows and selling beef. Six others were injured in the attack.

Police said a team was rushed to Chhawla locality on Monday night after information was received that a group of men were slaughtering cows and selling beef. But before the team could reach the spot, a group of 10-15 unidentified men had reached there and attacked those present at the farmhouse, a senior police officer said. Rajaram, 40, the caretaker of the farmhouse, and others thrashed by the vigilantes were taken to hospital. Rajaram succumbed to injuries.

Police said two FIRs had been registered on the basis of details given by the injured as well as locals. “Our teams have sent samples for examination. Two cases have been registered and five men were arrested,” the officer said. The arrests were made in connection with alleged cow slaughter while no one has been arrested so far in the murder and assault case.

Rajaram’s wife claimed her husband sold cow milk and that the locals had spread rumours about him. “He never indulged in cow slaughter.” Rajaram was from Muzaffarpur Bihar and had been living with his wife and four children in the farmhouse for two years. 

