Reflections of artistic dreams

In an attempt to celebrate feminine fervour, 18 female artists from India are showcasing works across four different mediums at this Gurugram-based exhibition

Published: 14th April 2022 08:15 AM

A display of works at Masha Art;

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

The wings on ‘Kamdhenu’ [a painting by Reddy] are synonymous to dreams. The subject is appealing... As a woman, you nurture your next generation, similar to how the cow is seen as a mother. But, at the same time, women, too, deserve to be free, to fly, and achieve their dreams. It is a combination of giving and dreaming,” shares Hyderabad-based artist Arpitha Reddy. Her figurative painting named after, and depicting Kamadhenu, a divine bovine-goddess in Hinduism, is one of the many artworks in the ongoing group exhibition titled ‘i have a dream’ at Masha Art, DLF Camellias, Gurugram.  

This exhibition—it was unveiled on March 20 and will continue till May 31—showcases works by 18 female artists across India. Curated by Uma Nair, the expansive showcase featuring four domains of art—ceramics, sculpture, figurative painting, and abstract art—is a celebration of the freedom of spirit of female artists. The show is dedicated to the memories of potter Jyotsna Bhatt—a trailblazer of ceramics in India—and multi-faceted artist Rini Dhumal.

A couple of thoughts that come to mind when you see the title—‘I have a dream’—are American activist Martin Luther King Jr’s historic public speech and the contemporary song by the Swedish band, Abba, both namesakes of the exhibition. Nair mentions that her curation reflects on both these iconic expressions. “I wanted to bring the essence of both together. You see, the words never change. It is the essence of emotion and how we react to the words,” she shares. 

The Gamblers’ by Milburn Cherian

Embracing the spirit of femininity 
The works displayed here are a reflection of the resilience of women and nature. The paintings, too, celebrate feminine fervour. For instance, contemporary Indian artist Jayasri Burman titled ‘Shringar 1’ is a bronze sculpture of a woman holding a mirror; it celebrates the beauty of the human figure. Another untitled sculpture by Nutan Pandit highlights a woman with vines for hair. By juxtaposing the figure of the woman with nature, Pandit exhibits both their powers. 

Chittaranjan Park-based artist Nupur Kundu offers a set of abstract paintings that she feels gives her the freedom to express herself in any way possible. Quoting former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam’s words ‘You have to dream before your dreams come true’, Kundu stresses she is a dreamer. Talking about her untitled work, she adds, “An abstract work should not be bound by a title. There is a certain freedom to this. If I give it a title, the spectator is restricted in their viewpoint.”

Reclaiming the world of art
While explaining a few works in her curation, Nair talks about the up-and-coming artist Chaitali Chanda and her untitled paintings of women working. Nair says, “It is beautiful to discover new artists and put them on the map. I believe a curator’s role is deeply historic. They have shown to the world what one normally does not see.” Through this exhibition, Nair also aims to offer a renewed outlook on art. She concludes, “As a curator, the experience of a viewer is a treasured gift to me.”

CHECK IT OUT
WHAT: ‘i have a dream’
WHEN: Till May 31
WHERE: Masha Art, DLF Camellias, Sector 42, Gurugram

